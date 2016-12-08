Agona West NDC MP loses seat

Agona Swedru, Dec 08, GNA - The Agona West Directorate of Electoral Commission has duly declared Mrs Cynthia Morrison of the New Patriotic Party as Member of Parliament for Agona West in 2016 election.

She won with 33,100 votes whilst the other Parliamentary contestants Charles Obeng-Inkoom, NDC had 22,367 votes, and Mr Idan-Coffie of Convention Peoples' Party (CPP) obtained 280 votes.

Mr Annobil Forson, Agona West Returning Officer of EC made this known to this to media when he announced the collation results at Agona Swedru.

The total number of registered voters was 83,521, while a total of 56,167 ballots were cast.

The valid votes cast were 55,747 at the 154 polling stations, whilst the rejected ballots were 420.

On the provisional Presidential results, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo defeated President John Dramani Mahama with a total vote of 32,142 as against President Mahama's 22,208 votes.

Other Contesting parties are CPP - 87 votes, NDC- 135 votes, PPP - 503votes, PNC 35 votes, Independent 18 votes.

The total number of valid votes cast was 55,128, while the total rejected ballots are 832.

