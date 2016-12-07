Ms Gloria Serobe Receives Lifetime Achiever Award at 4th Annual South African Premier Business Awards

Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davies tonight bestowed the Lifetime Achiever Award on Ms Gloria Serobe, Executive Director of WIPHOLD and CEO of Wipcapital, at the 4th Annual South African Premier Awards hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Ms Serobe has more than 30 years of experience in leading public and private domestic and multinational institutions.

The annual South African Premier Business Awards, held under the theme “Rewarding Business Excellence” are a key feature on the Department of Trade and Industry’s (the dti) calendar and celebrate national corporate excellence and success.

Minister Davies, in congratulating Ms Serobe said, “Ms Serobe has always reached for the glass ceiling, aiming to shatter it for herself and women after her. Her efforts over three decades aimed at transforming the national socio-economic fabric culminated in her establishing Women's Investment Portfolio Holdings Limited (WIPHOLD), an investment and operating company owned and managed entirely by black women. South Africans like Ms Serobe inspire the nation that when excellence is a way of life, success is assured.”

Minister Davies also announced the winners of each category saying they are “playing their part in building a competitive national commercial sector which contributes to the country’s growth and development objectives.”

The winners in each category are:

M Dreyer cc was awarded the Enterprise Development Support Award

Aerosud Aviation (Pty) Ltd was awarded the Manufacturer Award

Solar Capital received the Investor of the Year Award

Saab Grintek Defence received the Exporter Award

Thata uBeke Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd received the Black Industrialist Award

Nestle South Africa and Bidvest Protea Coin (Pty) Ltd received the Play Your Part Award

Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training received the Proudly South African Award

Computers 4 Kids cc and AM Group (Pty) Ltd were the joint recipients of the SMME Award

Icebolethu Group received the Women Owned Award

Baclan Energy Pty Ltd trading as E-Waste Africa received the Young Entrepreneur Award

The Awards are jointly hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry, Brand South Africa and Proudly South African. Tsogo Sun, Old Mutual and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange are sponsors to the Awards.

To arrange interviews call Mamosa Dikeledi on (012) 394 1680/076 023 4170 or email [email protected] OR call Tsabeng Nthite on 011 712 5000/076 371 6810 or email [email protected]