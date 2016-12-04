NDC Launches Mobile Free Health Screening In Western Region

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) last Friday, launched a mobile clinic dubbed “Dr. Dr. NDC” for free health screening for residents of Bibiani in the Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai district of the Western Region.

Dr. Catherine Deynu, the Deputy National Women Organiser who launched the program said the introduction of the free health screening was to prove that the NDC as a social democratic party cares about the wellbeing of Ghanaians, especially residents in deprived.

“It is all about the health of our people. You know, our president, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, is so much concerned about the health of Ghanaians that he vowed to build regional hospitals in all the ten regions and to the district level with polyclinics."

"The President didn’t end there. He went further to the various communities to build CHPS compounds for them."

“He didn’t end there. He brought the Onuador Van that would go to places where there is none immediately to be taking care of the people before the CHPS compounds would be opened at those other places as well," Dr. Deynu, who is also the founder of the “Dr. Dr. NDC”, said.

According to her, “Dr. Dr. NDC" free health screening is part of the ‘Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana’ agenda, adding , "We are following the footsteps of our father, President John Dramani Mahama, to make sure this agenda is achieved. "

"You know, of late, you would realise people at the age of 40, 30, 35, they are no more. Some maybe out of ignorance, they have hypertension or there is just an avoidable cause that would lead them to death. So, we check it; we identify those things; we advise them on what to do.”

She explained that, the focus is to offer free medical services to those people who turned out for the opportunity and expressed the hope that residents will embrace it.

The exercise she added, is not just about organising a screening in one big community but to offer real opportunity for the deprived persons to benefit healthcare.

“It’s not just about screening people but, then, we advise them. Many are very thankful today for this exercise because they got to know they have hypertension," Dr Deynu said.

The NDC Deputy National Deputy Organizer noted that taking free health service to the doorsteps of deprived folks in rural communities is nothing new in Ghana.

Over two thousand residents of Bibiani town and its environs turned out at the Regional Minister Residence where the launching took place to access the free healthcare.

The beneficiaries were educated and screened on diabetes, malaria, hypertension and the importance of living a healthy life.

The Western region launch was the last of the regional launching of DR. DR NDC in all the ten regions, but Greater Accra and the Ashanti regions received more benefits most of the constituencies are covered.