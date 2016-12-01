NMC to sanction reculcitrant media houses

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 1, GNA - Media organisations who flout laid down regulations or breach ethical codes governing media operations during the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections may have their broadcasting license revoked.

The National Media Commission (NMC) would work closely with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to impose sanctions on any media outlets that behaves irresponsibly.

Mr Gyan-Apenteng, the Chairman of the NMC, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a training workshop for members of the Central Regional Media Advisory Committee in Cape Coast.

The training was to make members of the Advisory Committee understand the work and mandate of the NMC such that they could deliver as expected.

It also offered them an opportunity to outline how they would organise their work in relation to the impending elections.

Mr Gyan-Apenteng said media houses had to ensure that their platforms were not used to incite violence and reminded them of their responsibility towards safeguarding the peace and security of the nation.

He said media houses, irrespective of their ownership, must uphold the highest journalistic standards to promote peace and be responsible in their reportage so as not to escalate tension in the election period.

Mr John Simpson, the Acting Chairman of the Committee, said the committee would sensitise all media houses in the region on the need to uphold high journalistic standards.

He admonished journalists to provide equal reportage to all political and independent candidates so as to create a level playing field that would enhance the credibility of the polls.

Mr Alexander Bannerman, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the NMC, called on the media to help publish the work of the committee to create awareness of their existence in the region.

He called for support from all stakeholders for the committee to effectively carry out its mandate.

Members were taken through the process of conflict resolution with premium on conflicts between media houses, journalists and the public.

The Regional Media Advisory Committee was established to, among other things, assist the NMC monitor media houses in the region to live up to standard and to help settle complaints by and or against the media.

The programme was supported by STAR-Ghana with funding from UK AID, the European Union and the Danish International Development Agency.

