NMC holds open forum on peaceful elections

28 November 2016

By GNA

Tamale, Nov. 28, GNA - The National Media Commission (NMC), has organised an open forum for journalists, religious leaders and stakeholders on ensuring peaceful elections on December 7.

The forum, held in Tamale, was also to ensure that journalists and stakeholders promote peace by providing the society with truthful and unbiased information.

Mr Caesar Abagali, a Member of the Northern Regional Media Advisory Committee (NRMAC) of the NMC said the Commission would not allow media houses to operate if they act irresponsibly in reporting stories.

He advised journalists to avoid controversial stories and remain neutral on the grounds of religion, tradition and ethnicity in their reportage.

Mr. Abagali encouraged religious leaders to propagate peace to their congregation whenever they assembled.

Shehu Iliasu, Chief Imam of Lamshegu, urged the Media not to report issues that would create violence during and after the general election.

He also called on the security personnel to put in place measures to prevent violence in the country.

Mr Umar Muktar, who is also a Member of the NRMAC of the NMC, advised voters not allow themselves to be used by politicians.

