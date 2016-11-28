Is Mahama a superior human being? – frustrated Nduom asks

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate has vented his frustration over what he said are attempts by functionaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to frustrate his campaign ahead of the polls.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom alleged the NDC has on several occasions schemed to use some people including police officers to deny him venues earmarked for his rallies.

The latest of such incidents, he said happened on Saturday in Tarkwa Nsuem Constituency in the Western Region where a venue he had paid for his regional rally was nearly denied him.

The former Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration said he received a phone call from the police suggesting he changed his venue because President John Mahama had chosen the venue for the NDC's regional rally.

Political activities in the country are expected to peak with less than 10 days for Ghanaians to head to the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He claimed some NDC functionaries also drove to the venue to taunt and drive out PPP supporters who were gathering for the rally.

'Is this a good thing? Who does the NDC want to worry? Will this attitude help when the NDC is given another term?' he said in Twi to PPP supporters on Saturday morning in Tarkwa who shouted "NO".

Dr Nduom who was compelled to change the time of his rally else risks losing the venue said he does not understand why he would be discriminated at in favour of President John Mahama.

'Is President Mahama a superior human being than I am? Is the NDC more Ghanaian than us?' he asked PPP.

According to him, the NDC's attitude of 'cheating' and 'manhandling' of fellow Ghanaian explains why the party's management of the country is nothing to write home about.

'PPP wants peace and this explained why we decided to do our rally in the morning so that Mahama would do his in the afternoon,' he said urging party supporters to reject the NDC.

'The NDC has wicked mind [and] it does wicked things. This is annoying,' he said.

The two dominating political parties namely the governing NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country in their bid to win the election.

NDC Presidential Candidate, President Mahama and NPP Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would both be in the Central Region as they bring their regional campaigns to an end, Monday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]