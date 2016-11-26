 Rawlings Mobbed At Manhyia

Former President Jerry John Rawlings was the toast of thousands of mourners who stormed the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday to mark the one-week celebration of Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Ex-President Rawlings was accompanied to the venue by his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The former Ghana leader arrived at the funeral ground around 1:30pm to a rapturous applause by the charged mourners.

Interestingly, the sad mourners suddenly became elated when they heard chants of Mr. Rawlings.

Minutes after his arrival, most of the mourners rushed to the dais to catch a glimpse of him.

The shouts continued for some time and Mr. Rawlings, who seemed to enjoy it, intermittently acknowledged the cheers of the crowd with a broad smile on his face.

The security personnel had a hectic time in controlling the crowd who mobbed ex-President Rawlings after he paid homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with his wife.

The mourners started shouting the famous slogan, “JJ do something before you die” which was commonplace during the revolution days.

Mr. Rawlings, who was seen nodding his head in admiration, was finally escorted to the dais by the security personnel.

Interestingly, the crowd showed hostility towards President John Mahama with shouts of “we want change”, “change is coming”, among others.

The shouts of “change” intensified when Nana Akufo-Addo, who was accompanied by party gurus like Freddie Blay, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, among others, arrived at the venue.

The president was virtually forced to leave the venue early due to the chants from the crowd who became very hostile to him.

