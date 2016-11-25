DCE Pulls Gun At Manhyia



Irate supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nearly manhandled a known supporter of President Mahama in Kumasi, who allegedly pulled a gun on them for shouting 'change' in Kumasi yesterday.

Donkor Fuseini, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere Afram Plains, who sensed danger, quickly fled from the bloodthirsty NPP supporters who had surrounded him to the dais for protection.

The incident occurred at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi during the one-week celebration of the late Asantehemaa Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

Some NPP members reportedly shouted change which infuriated an NDC member.

Without provocation, the NDC man reportedly pushed an NPP supporter in a violent manner.

According to reports, the NPP members got angry and threatened to also attack the said NDC supporter.

Donkor Fuseini allegedly pulled a black item, which looked like a gun from his pocket.

The Sekyere Afram Plains DCE warned that he would shoot anybody that would approach the NDC man but the NPP supporters attempted to pummel Donkor Fuseini.

The incident occurred at a time when President Mahama, ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, had all left the dais to pay homage to Otumfuo, who was seated at a different location at the venue.

The NPP supporters were bent on mounting the dais to teach Donor Fuseini, who was panting, a bitter lesson but some stoutly-built NDC members appeared on the scene which led to a free-for-all-brawl.

Denial

When contacted, Donkor Fuseini vehemently denied pulling a gun on the supports at the venue, saying “I don't have a gun, I only pulled a black phone from my pocket and the people mistook it for a pistol.

Change Vrs JM Chants

The two largest political parties in the country used the one-week celebration to campaign.

Members of the two political parties shouted “Change” and “JM Toaso” to show to the world that they would win the December 7 polls.

The shouts of “change” intensified, especially when Nana Akufo-Addo, who was accompanied by party gurus like Freddie Blay, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka 'Napo', among others, arrived at the venue.

The 'JM Toaso' chants also reverberated when President Mahama and his team of high-powered government delegation stormed the venue at about 2:30pm.

Tension

In the course of the programme, some NPP supporters hooted at the President which angered the NDC members.

Pictures of the confusion at the funeral grounds

Mahama Departs

President Mahama left the Manhyia Palace few minutes after he paid homage to the Asantehene because the hostility was getting out of hand.

Nana Akufo-Addo and his team also left the funeral grounds after interacting with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

