Swear On The Bible If I’m Lying – Harruna Attah Dares Nana Addo

Ghana’s ambassador to Namibia and Botswana, Harruna Attah, has challenged the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to swear on the Bible to prove if they never had any discussion in which he [Nana Addo] stated that a non-Akan will not lead the party into an election.

“What I put out there, I’m going to repeat in another statement and I challenge the people I mentioned to swear on the Holy Bible that they didn’t interact with me,” the former journalist said on Inside Politics on Class FM Thursday.

He added “they must be running away from something, they must be in denial. It’s something they are all pretending not to know.”

Alhaji Attah in a statement released Wednesday accused Akufo-Addo, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang and Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor of vowing not to allow a non-akan or a northerner lead the party.

“I do recollect very clearly, as if it happened only yesterday, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo invited me to his office at Ridge near the offices of the Electoral Commission. I honoured the invitation, not knowing what to expect. The outcome was one of the most revealing encounters I have ever had with a Ghanaian politician. He raised a number of issues and concluded on my ‘support’ for the late vice president. On that, this is what he told me.

“The words have been indelibly etched on my conscience: ‘Harruna, your support for Aliu was flawed. If you think our party will cede its Akan leadership, you are wrong.’ He went on to expatiate on the theme, but with my mind reeling at this blatant and brazen ethnocentricity, nothing else really mattered to me again. When I left, I confided in a few people, mainly family and friends, as witnesses. I received all manner of suggestions on how to handle this ‘bombshell’ and indeed one family member high up in the NPP even suggested that I take it up with President Kufuor. The frightening fundamental message was clear: No non-Akan should dream of leading the NPP as presidential candidate."

The claims by Alhaji Attah has been flatly denied by the NPP stating that the conversation in reference never took place.

But Alhaji Attah told Class FM the NPP flagbearer is living in self-denial adding that instead responding to the issues raised members of the opposition party were rather attacking his personality.