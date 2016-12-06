The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Who Really Controls The Economy Of Ghana

By Nana Jantuah

This presentation highlights key sectors of the Ghanaian economy and analyses the key players in these sectors.

Through research and data available it has become quite obvious that Ghana and Ghanaians do NOT OWN OR CONTROL the economy of Ghana!!! THIS IS A FACT!!! AND OUR POLITICIANS ARE LYING TO US ABOUT everything

The presentation does not mention things like inflation and interest rates that are killing business in Ghana.

FACT that up to a staggering 60% of Ghana's budget is financed by foreigners like the European Union - isn't this slavery!!! and then we say we are independent!!

