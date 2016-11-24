CPP will win the Domeabra-Obom seat - Aspiring candidate

By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Nov. 23, GNA - Mr Ekow Jones-Mensah, Convention People's Party's (CPP) aspiring parliamentary candidate of the for Domeabra- Obom Constituency, has said the party will emerge victorious in the coming elections.

The seat is currently being held by Daoud Anum Yemoh of the the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Jones-Mensah said the various awareness creation efforts on the prudent policies of the party would enable the electorate to opt for CPP in the coming elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the party was a threat to other competing parties due to its "bright prospects".

"The CPP is very strong in this constituency and some suspected supporters of my rivals have started removing my posters, because of the threat I pose', Mr Jones-Mensah said.

He said in spite of all the challenges, the party will still surmount the prevailing obstacles and win the parliamentary race.

Mr Jones-Mensah said the electorates are tired of the usual excuses being bandied about by the incumbent Member of Parliament at the expense of the constituency's development.

'The NDC has dominated this constituency for 12 good years and nothing beneficial has come from them", he said adding that, 'We are one of the highly deprived areas in terms of education, health, and infrastructure."

Mr Jones-Mensah said a CPP government would place emphasis on human resource development to help accelerate economic growth in the constituency.

'I am working with some foreign investors to establish a university in the area as the Nkrumahist party believes in education", he said.

Mr Ekow Jones-Mensah said the constituents have come to the realization that the Pan-Africanism ideology, which is the core value of the party, is the only alternative for our development.

GNA