Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 24 November 2016 08:06 CET

Police deny infiltration of Ivorian rebels in Northern Region border town

By MyJoyOnline

The police have denied reports that suspected Ivorian rebels could obstruct election in two Northern Region communities that share a border with neighbouring Ivory Coast.

The report, which broke on some online news portals on Wednesday, claimed that at least 1,500 residents of two rebel-held mining communities in Bole district of the Northern Region will be prevented from voting on December 7 following activities of remnants of disbanded Ivorian rebels.

The report indicated the Electoral Commission has been unable to extend polling stations to at least two communities, Kui and Dollar Power, due to the activities of the suspected rebels.

Kui and Dollar Power were said to be the sanctuary for the rebel gang loyal to former president Laurent Gbagbo, called the Young Patriots, after he was forced out of office in 2011.

However, reacting to the story on Joy FM’s 6am news bulletin, Police Public Relations Officer for the Northern Region Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the reports as a baseless piece of information.

“It is a false piece of news item. It is not true,” he said.

He said just like any mining community, the two communities have had their fair share of violence but denied activities of any rebels.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh,said police have clashed with illegal miners but not Laurent Gbagbo-backed rebels.

“Disregard the information. It is a baseless piece of yellow journalism,” he said.

He gave the assurance that police has put in place the necessary security requirement to protect residents.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

General News

Creativity and innovation works hand in hand, when put together for effective performance in any business venture.
By: Victor Ajekwu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img