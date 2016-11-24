Police deny infiltration of Ivorian rebels in Northern Region border town

The police have denied reports that suspected Ivorian rebels could obstruct election in two Northern Region communities that share a border with neighbouring Ivory Coast.

The report, which broke on some online news portals on Wednesday, claimed that at least 1,500 residents of two rebel-held mining communities in Bole district of the Northern Region will be prevented from voting on December 7 following activities of remnants of disbanded Ivorian rebels.

The report indicated the Electoral Commission has been unable to extend polling stations to at least two communities, Kui and Dollar Power, due to the activities of the suspected rebels.

Kui and Dollar Power were said to be the sanctuary for the rebel gang loyal to former president Laurent Gbagbo, called the Young Patriots, after he was forced out of office in 2011.

However, reacting to the story on Joy FM’s 6am news bulletin, Police Public Relations Officer for the Northern Region Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the reports as a baseless piece of information.

“It is a false piece of news item. It is not true,” he said.

He said just like any mining community, the two communities have had their fair share of violence but denied activities of any rebels.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh,said police have clashed with illegal miners but not Laurent Gbagbo-backed rebels.

“Disregard the information. It is a baseless piece of yellow journalism,” he said.

He gave the assurance that police has put in place the necessary security requirement to protect residents.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN