Dr Bawumia Fulfills Promise To Zongo



The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has over the weekend donated 100 bags of cement to the Muslims at Odoben Zongo in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District of the Central Region.

Dr Bawumia's donation was in fulfillment of a promise he made to them when he took his campaign tour into the region about a month ago.

Making the donation on behalf of Dr Bawumia, the Parliamentary Candidate for AOB, Mr Anthony Effah stated that NPP was the only party that was ready to fulfill any promise they have made to Ghanaians and therefore appealed to them to vote massively for them in the upcoming election.

Mr Effah hinted that plans were underway for the next NPP government to institute the Zongo Development Fund to help bridge the gap of poverty at the various Zongo communities.

The Imam at Odoben Zongo, Abdul Mutalib thanked Dr Bawumia for the kind gesture and pray to Allah to grant him his heart desire of becoming the next vice president of Ghana.

Abdul Mutalib underscored the need for Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to create tension and mayhem in the country in the upcoming election.

He took the opportunity to pray for peace before, during and after the election.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

