Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Politics | 22 November 2016 12:41 CET

Dr Bawumia Fulfills Promise To Zongo

By Daily Guide
Mr Effah (right) presenting the cement to Abdul Mutalib.
Mr Effah (right) presenting the cement to Abdul Mutalib.


The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has over the weekend donated 100 bags of cement to the Muslims at Odoben Zongo in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) District of the Central Region.

Dr Bawumia's donation was in fulfillment of a promise he made to them when he took his campaign tour into the region about a month ago.

Making the donation on behalf of Dr Bawumia, the Parliamentary Candidate for AOB, Mr Anthony Effah stated that NPP was the only party that was ready to fulfill any promise they have made to Ghanaians and therefore appealed to them to vote massively for them in the upcoming election.

Mr Effah hinted that plans were underway for the next NPP government to institute the Zongo Development Fund to help bridge the gap of poverty at the various Zongo communities.

The Imam at Odoben Zongo, Abdul Mutalib thanked Dr Bawumia for the kind gesture and pray to Allah to grant him his heart desire of becoming the next vice president of Ghana.

Abdul Mutalib underscored the need for Muslim youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to create tension and mayhem in the country in the upcoming election.

He took the opportunity to pray for peace before, during and after the election.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast
Email:[email protected]

Politics

Be positive in your thoughts
By: Avutor Witness
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img