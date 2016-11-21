Women's Situation Room embark on peace walk in Bolgatanga

Bolgatanga (U/E), Nov. 21, GNA - The Upper East Regional branch of the Women's Situation Room (WSR), a non-partisan organization, over the weekend embarked on a peace walk in Bolgatanga to raise awareness on the need for a violence-free election.

Addressing the crowd after the walk dubbed, 'Youth walk for peace 2016', Mr Christopher Kelvin Asima, the Upper East Regional Youth Coordinator of the WSR, urged the youth not to take the law into their own hands but to ensure that the peace in the region was maintained.

He said, 'Peace is not bought; it is something you can create yourself' adding that the youth and women in the region stood for peace.

He said 0800100100 is a toll free number that the electorate could call to report any act of violence.

Mr Asima said the WSR, would create a room made up of eminent people in society, who when such call arrive (on any act of election violence), would intervene to resolve the situation.

Mr Michael Obiri - Adjei, the President of the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University for Development Studies, Navrongo campus, said the youth can make a conscious effort to maintain peace and stability as voting is not about muscles but the use of the thumb.

Madam Ayishetu Shirazu, a representative from the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), said we cannot develop our country without peace.

The gathering brought together various youth organizations, pressure groups, keep- fit clubs and students from both second cycle and tertiary institutions in the region.

GNA