Kwame Nkrumah Interchange to be opened to traffic Monday

By GNA Reporter

Accra. Nov 9, GNA - The Kwame Nkrumah interchange would be opened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Monday, November 14, 2016.

A statement issued from the Ministry of Roads and Highways copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the opening was necessary to reduce congestion and allow traffic to flow freely at the Interchange and its environs.

It cautioned motorists to park only at authorised spaces and urged pedestrians to use pedestrians designated walk ways.

The statement asked the drivers of big trucks to, as a matter of urgency, observe the height restrictions when using the Interchange, and also tasked traders to transact businesses at authorised locations.

It said: 'Law enforcement officers would not countenance any encroachment on the aforementioned routes', warning that trespassers would be dealt with and appropriate sanctions applied where necessary.

It also warned that trespassers would bear any cost that would be incurred in removing them from unauthorised places.

The statement said Law enforcement officers would be on hand to direct and assist motorists and pedestrians on all the adjoining routes in and around the Interchange.

'The general public, both motorists and pedestrians are strictly advised to observe all road traffic regulations and obey the law enforcement officials to make driving on the new Kwame Nkrumah interchange safe and smooth for all,' it added.

GNA