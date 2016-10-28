I will complete all abandoned projects - Nana Addo

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Oct. 28, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said his government would complete all abandoned projects under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said unfulfilled promises and abandoned projects in the country had become a 'disgraceful phenomenon' and stated the resolve of the next NPP Government to 'tackle the long list of abandoned projects.'

Nana Akufo Addo said this when he addressed the Volta Region House of Chiefs as part of his five- day campaign tour of the Region.

He described work on portions of the Eastern Corridor and the Have to Hohoe road as 'scandalous' and said his government would complete the stretch and other abandoned projects in the Region.

'We in the NPP do not see the construction of the Eastern Corridor road as a party political obligation of the ruling party, we see it as part of our national commitment to improve the lives of our people,' Nana Akufo Addo stated.

He said the NPP would therefore through its National Assets Protection Project (NAPP) 'make good other people's unfulfilled promises and uncompleted projects'.

Nana Akufo Addo said the NPP would not discriminate against those who do not vote for the Party and promised that the next NPP government would extend gas pipeline to southern Volta.

Togbe Afede XIV, President of the Region House of Chiefs, expressed dissatisfaction about the bad nature of Ho-Aflao, Ho-Juapong and Asikume-Hohoe roads.

He asked politicians to eschew greed and know that they were elected into power to bring development to the people.

Togbe Afede said, 'Volta Region is a bride awaiting its best suitor. It is not a loyal housewife for the husband who only comes home when hungry,' and called for peace in the electioneering.

The visit to the House of Chiefs was preceded by a courtesy call by Nana Akufo Addo on Togbe Afede at the Asogli Forecourt, which was turned into a jamboree by a teeming NPP enthusiasts.

