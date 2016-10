An Accra High Court on Friday ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to allow the Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) , Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom to correct mistakes on his nomination forms.

The Infographic below captures specific orders from the High Court to the EC and the factors that earlier accounted for Nduom’s disqualification.

–

By: Sandister Tei/citifmonline.com/Ghana