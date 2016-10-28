The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo has said he is above making promises as a mere political gimmick.

Nana Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians his promises to make Ghana a better place for all was not just a campaign message to win votes.

He said to the people of Hohoe in the Volta Region during a rally that the NPP has a competent team to execute all the promises made on the campaign trail Ghanaians.

“All these promises, I have come here to Hohoe to let you know. These are not election gimmicks. They are not empty promises. If I could not do them, I would not stand before the people of Ghana and say I am coming to do it. I know the NPP and I, we have worker out what we need to do. We know we an do it,” the NPP Flagbearer said.

“That is why I have the courage to stand before you to tell you I am coming to implement these policies, all of them so we can bring jobs to our young people.”

Notable Nana Addo promises

As part of plans to industrialize and transform the Ghanaian economy, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that his government plans to help establish a factory in each of the 216 districts across the country, if he wins the 2016 elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to establish one dam in every village in the northern part of the country to boost agriculture through a well planed irrigation policy.

The NPP Flagbearer also promised to create another region from the Western Region, should he emerge winner in the December polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo’s promises have however been met by questions of feasibility and criticism from the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the party largely accusing him pandering for votes.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana