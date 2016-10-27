GNFS donates to orphans

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Abesim (B/A), Oct. 27, GNA - The personnel of the Brong-Ahafo Regional and Sunyani Municipal Commands of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Wednesday donated items valued at GH¢3,500.00 to Rhema Ghana, an Orphanage at Abesim, near Sunyani.

The amount was raised from offerings of morning devotions held two times a week by the personnel to purchase the items which included five dual beds, 10 student mattresses, bags of rice, some gallons of cooking oil, detergents and toiletries.

In a sermon on the theme 'Caring for the fatherless' at a short prayer service prior to the donation, Assistant Divisional Officer II (ADOII) Thomas Kofi Dzah of the Municipal Command, admonished owners and managers of destitute homes who were in the habit of taking such charity items home for their personal use to desist from the practice, saying 'it was ungodly'.

He said it was being widely-speculated that some of them were using the names and pictures of the children in their care to solicit for funds and other items from donors, both locally and abroad, for their selfish interest.

ADO II Dzah said it was sad that some religious leaders including pastors were no more selfless and had neglected biblical commands to defend and care for the fatherless in society.

Nana Opoku Oware, Manager of Rhema Ghana on behalf of the Children expressed appreciation to the Service for the gesture and pledged that the items would be used for their intended purpose.

