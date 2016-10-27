Dr Kwame Akuffo Annof-Ntow appointed Director General of GBC

Dr Kwame Akuffo Annof-Ntow has been appointed Director General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation by the National Media Commission (NMC) Thursday.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Commission, Kwame Apenteng said the appointment will take effect from November 1, 2016.

Dr Kwame Annof-Ntow has close to 20 years of professional experience working as a broadcaster and a scholar. He has worked at GBC as well as consulted in various fields in Communication.

Read the statement below:



Meanwhile, there has been disquiet at the national broadcaster as the workers union constantly clashed with the Board of Directors whom they accuse of not working in the interest of the station.

Not long ago, the GBC workers union wrote to the Commission (NMC) to dissolve the board whom they say are “micromanaging the affairs of GBC” as well as misappropriating internally generated funds by buying cars for themselves while they lack logistics to work.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has also in the interim instructed the disgruntled workers to discontinue demonstration and its related activities towards the board following a hearing on Wednesday.

The NLC heard the concerns of Management and Board of the Corporation as well as the National and Local Union representative of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU).

However, the NMC cleared the board of any wrongdoing after investigations concluding the allegations has no basis.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com