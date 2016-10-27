Driver's mate in Court for stealing minor

A driver’s mate, accused of stealing a 10-year old girl during a graduation ceremony in Accra, has pleaded guilty before an Accra Circuit Court.

Stephen Omadus, charged with child stealing, had earlier denied the charge but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared in court again.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, remanded him into lawful custody for the Police to produce Omadus’ previous conviction and verify his age.

The case has been adjourned to November 3, for sentencing.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was the victim’s father.

According to Prosecution, the victim was a pupil of St Kizito R/C Primary School, Nima and she resided at Accra new Town, while the accused also resided at La, in Accra.

On August 13, this year, the victim and her parents attended the graduation ceremony of her junior brother at the Scholar International School, at Asylum Down.

The Prosecution said while the victim was standing in front of one the classrooms taking photographs with her mother’s phone, Omadus entered the school compound and lured her into a waiting taxi under the pretext of bringing more drinks to the school’s graduation.

It said the driver of the taxi, Enua Mustapha, after driving for a while, became suspicious of Omadus’ behaviour towards the victim.

The driver, therefore, alerted a security man at the Adabraka Cathedral Church, where Omadus was apprehended and handed over to the Police.

Omadus admitted that he abducted the victim so he could steal her mobile phone.