Loneliness- ‘The Sound Of Visions’

I Turned, I saw, I said…

But none bothered

I forged forward, I braced my mind to face the hardship, I endeavored to stand strong

But hardly any altered in care

I rejoiced, I cheered on, I celebrated

But it seems a most futile exploit

I dilated issues, I deliberated matters with others, and I sought to engage others

But I altogether ended up all alone, on the fringes of space

I assessed and re-assessed, I analysed the formidableness of my strategy, I examined my approach

But it all ended up worse off nonetheless

I thought, I reasoned, I travailed, and I pressed forward

But I returned empty handed; still soliloquizing

I fasted, I feasted, I fostered, I founded, I faulted, and I functioned

Pitifully, I returned all null and void

I wished for, I waited for, I walked for, I weaned for, I warmed up for

And yet, I remained a lone-wolf, silently trading comments with time

Hello…. Is anybody there? Can anyone hear?

The responses were but echoes…. Long resounding echoes

Hello…. Anybody out there?

This time around, the voice and echo are all drawn deep into space and returns no more

Speak to me, I say to the wood… but it remains ….

Say something, I tell the rock….. it remains adamant….

The soaring birds, gliding reptiles, the majestic creatures all find solace in the mating amongst mates

Gladly they remain gracious and grateful in the company of their colony

And yet I, even I, standing aloof ask: ‘why’?

And yet still the answer is not in sight; not even the comfort of a well noted comment

Not to worry; contend on old friend and content yourself in the company of purpose

For in purpose, a perfect and reliable friend is found within a lifetime

Imperishable, Indestructible, Immortal, Invincible and Enduring is purpose and her comforts

Delight then in the honor of purpose and take console in the prominence of pre-destined purpose

NativeDr,

NII

Rite-life Freelancer

( [email protected] , 0266 650 605)