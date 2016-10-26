6 Ways To Prepare Your Business For The Holiday Season

Holiday is coming…Holiday is coming…Yes, we all love our holidays. But wait a second: Are you an entrepreneur or an employee? Yes you should be excited about it but depending on the kind of business you are engaged in, it may be very hectic and busy. And it is also a period to rake in the cash!

However, this may be impossible because if you shabbily prepare for the festive season, it will affect your cash flow. Jumia Travel recognizes this and that’s why we are rolling out tips on how to prep your business for the holidays. So, whether you are in the hotel , retail or eCommerce business, you should vigorously plan for the winding down of the year.

Create your holiday offers

It is not wrong to say that Nigerians are likely to spend more during the festive period. Tap into this by offering reasonable discounts, vouchers and the best price. You can also offer customers promotion like buy 3 get 1 free. You shouldn’t wait till December before kicking off your holiday offers. Jumia Travel has fantastic travel packages for the holidays. You should also send these offers via your newsletter to your customers.

Take advantage of last year’s data

Data is important for any business. It shows you if your business is growing or shrinking. It is this same data (campaign, sales, website traffic, channels, and competitors) that will reveal the things you did excellently well or you did poorly. Your business should make deductions from this data and make necessary adjustments. You should also consider the impact of the trending recession.

Decorate

Make your employees feel the festive season by creating a different atmosphere both offline and online. Your office and website should be decorated to reflect the season. This can also help!

Disclose your holiday hours

Customers may not inform you when they want to make purchases. If he is one of your loyal customers, he will be utterly disappointed if you are not open for business. Hence, you should send emails to your clients informing them of days you will be closed for business. This information should also be on your website.

Decide which marketing channel you want to use

The channel to reach your customers is essential. Some organizations may prefer to do both online and offline marketing while others strictly focus on online marketing. Your budget is key to determining which one to use.

Make your employees ‘happy’

The biggest motivation for employees is for them to be paid as at when due for the job done. They will be willing to give their best and work extra hours. So, employee motivation is key.