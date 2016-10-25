Labone Old Students Association (LOSA) holds annual Health Walk

Labone Old Students Association (LOSA) on Saturday held its annual Health Walk commencing from the schools premises and back to the school.

The main purpose of the walk was to encourage physical exercise for the young and Old LOSA members to keep them healthy, foster unity among the various year groups creating good networking and as well raise funds for the development of the school.

The walk covered a distance of about 8 kilometers, passing through the principal streets of Osu, Danquah Circle and back to the schools premises.

After the walk the LOSA members went through some aerobic exercises regime which was aimed at increasing heart and lung activity while toning muscles.

In a media briefing with the President of the Labone Old Students Association Mr. Joshua Akrong, he articulated that the board had exceeded its expectations stating to the fact at the number of patrons who participated in the school’s sixth LOSA Health Walk.

“So far we’ve the largest number for this year, infact this is the sixth time we are having it and this number we had today had been the greatest.

“ We have been encouraged that we exercise three times a week, thirty minutes per session and that will go a long way to improve on our health”.

Rev. Dr. Ebenezer S. M. Markwei a member of LOSA who was once an alumni of Labone in 1978 subsequently completing at Presec Legon said he was impressed with the level of development in the school with support coming in from both the School, but stressed that there was still more to be done.

The School also took the opportunity to launch its 2017 home coming.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Joseph Adamafio