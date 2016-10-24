Teacher's training receives a boost with T-TEL Challenge Fund

Gender responsiveness, the use of Information Communication Technology to aid teaching and learning as well quality research and publication have been identified as key to training quality teachers at the colleges of education.

To achieve this, government through the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) Challenge Fund, has awarded an amount of GH¢60,940 to the St. John Bosco’s College of Education at Navrongo in the Upper East Region.

The Fund will enable the college to better train teachers with the needed capabilities to handle students.

At a stakeholders meeting to discuss the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL) Programme and its benefits, principal of the St. John Bosco’s College of Education, William Atindana Anamoo said the college has the capacity to function as a model college for the rest of the colleges of Education in the three regions of the north.

However, he noted that it is currently not living up to that expectation due to certain challenges.

He mentioned the lack of interest on the part of persons who apply to be admitted into the school, to opt for the science and technical areas as one of the challenges, saying that it was defeating the purpose of college’s designation as a science-oriented college.

The T-TEL Programme aims to transform the delivery of pre-service teacher education in Ghana by improving the quality of teaching and learning through support to all 38 colleges of education between 2014 and 2018.

The Programme is supported by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) and managed by Cambridge Education in association with the Open University of UK.

With what it received from the T-TEL Challenge Fund, the St. John Bosco’s College of Education will work to improve further, the training of teachers in the areas of; promoting equal treatment and participation of girls and boys within the school environment, the use of ICT to aid teaching and learning as well quality research and publication.

Project lead for the T-TEL programme at the St. Bosco’s College of Education, Callistus Nakpih was optimistic that the programme will achieve its targets.

Upper East Regional Director of Education, Jane Sabina Obeng said she was hopeful that the T-TEL programme will help improve the level of discipline in children in some of the basic schools in the region, which she pointed out, was becoming an issue of serious concern to education watchers in the region.

Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Dr. Robert Kuganab-Lem, who was special guest of honor for the stakeholders’ meeting, urged authorities of the St. John Bossco’s College of Education to continue to insist on good discipline in teachers trained at the college.

He said what becomes of Ghana’s future leaders was highly dependent on the quality and discipline of the teachers in the schools.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline | Albert Sore| Joy News UE Correspondent