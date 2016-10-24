The National Organiser of the governing National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams has dismissed suggestions by the Progressive People’s Party that it is inciting the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate sources of its campaign funding.

According to Mr Adams, the NDC is focused on getting its candidate re-elected into office in the December polls and therefore has no time to waste on any other thing.

EOCO has written a letter to both the All People’s Congress (APC) and the PPP demanding an explanation into how both parties have been able to fund their campaigns, although they have been disqualified from the race.

This follows a revelation by the PPP that it spent some È»1.7 million on its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the Decemeber polls.

The investigation was however triggered by the APC’s Hassan Ayariga, who has been boasting about spending $6 million to procure campaign vehicles and other items for his party’s campaign.

In the letter, the EOCO said “The office has analysed your statements and comments made to the media and circulated on social media. In one such statement, you are heard to say that you expended over $6 million to procure vehicles, among others. The statement is of great interest to the office,” it said.

For Dr Nduom, the office said “Information available to this office is to the effect that you financed the recent filing of nominations for both the presidential and parliamentary candidates with the total amount of GH¢1,750,000 from the GN Bank.”

Policy Analyst for the PPP Kofi Asamoah Siaw says his party believes EOCO is being influenced by the governing party.

Kofi Adams who is also campaign coordinator for the NDC finds his claims unacceptable. He said if the PPP feels it has nothing to hide, it should prove that to EOCO and stop making unsubstantiated allegations against his party and President Mahama.

“But hiding and accusing others for doing what it is that they have no hand in is intolerable. There are more serious things to do, PPP is not one of the things we want to spend our time on,” he said.

Responding to Mr Siaw request that President Mahama calls EOCO to order, Mr Adams said there is no way that will be done.

In his view, EOCO is performing its duties independently and as expected and so the president cannot “call them to order yesterday, today or tomorrow.”

“We will not control any state institution, whether independent or not and we don’t intend to control any state institution or influence their way of working.”

He said the rate at which president Mahama is being blamed for everything that goes wrong in the country is appalling and must seize.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]