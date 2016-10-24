

The Ghana Police Service has opened an ultramodern hostel at the Oforikrom Police Station to reduce expenditure on accommodating visiting personnel and new recruits in the Ashanti region.

The impressive hostel would also serve as an operational center for the police.

The hostel, named after the current IGP, John Kudalor, has several rooms for police personnel, toilets, spacious conference room and big car park, among others, to make modern policing effective.

The John Kudalor Hostel was constructed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement that the police reached with a private company.

Similar projects are being executed at Suame, Patase and Asokwa Police Stations.

Police lands at the aforementioned barracks were being encroached upon by private developers so the police tactfully entered into agreements with private entities to effectively utilize them and protect them.

The IGP, John Kudalor, who cut the tape to open the hostel, commended the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye for his vision.

He stated that the perennial accommodation problem facing the police service would be solved if all regional police commanders emulate the shining example of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander.

The IGP disclosed that a police land bank had been opened at the police headquarters to locate and protect all police lands in the country so as to prevent unscrupulous developers from stealing them.

Mr. Kudalor commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his immense support which has helped the police to reclaim most of its lands to facilitate the PPP projects at Oforikrom, Suame, Patase and Asokwa.

He urged other traditional leaders in the country to emulate the example of the Asantehene, stressing that the public ought to support the police to effectively maintain law and order.

Mr. Kudalor said that persons who perpetuate violence in the country before, during and after the December 7 elections would be arrested, urging police personnel to work hard to protect lives and property.

COP Kofi Boakye also showered praise on the Asantehene, KMA and the Regional Minister for their support which made the project a success.

John Alexander Ackon, the Ashanti Regional Minister, saluted the police in the region for working hard to significantly reduce crime in the region.

