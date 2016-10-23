Ghana's Exhibition highly patronised at Habitat III Conference

From: Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA Special Correspondent, Quito, Ecuador, Courtesy MLG&RD/Zoomlion Ghana

Quito (Ecuador), Oct 23, GNA - Ghana's Exhibition booth at the just-ended United Nations (UN) Housing and Sustainable Development Conference (Habitat) III was the toast of many participants, exhibitors and visitors from Africa and beyond.

The exhibition booth displayed remarkable stories of Ghana's Urban Development projects, the Decentralisation system, the Democratic system, the country's Natural Resources, Policies, Programmes and Projects.

It also showcased a 360-degree-diagram, with the potential areas the country is seeking collaboration and partnerships to develop.

The patrons showed keen interest in learning and partnering in most of the sectors programmes.

Those from Kenya, Namibia, Senegal and Malawi, Sweden, the USA, France and Germany showed greater interest.

For a while, the Ghana Booth was the most attractive to both the exhibitors and the participants, especially the Ecuadorians, who trooped to savour the country's rich cocoa drink, which was prepared for the patrons as a gift.

There were also give-aways, such as souvenirs made from Kente, branded pens, key holders and card holders, a design of the map of Ghana highlighted on the globe, Ghana's Kingsbite Chocolate, as well as highly informative brochures of the projects, policies and programmes undertaken in Ghana,

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr Charles K. Dondieu, who led the delegation, became 'the man of the moment' at two side events, as he wore his elegant smocks.

Many showed their admiration by requesting to take pictures with him, thus making him a good ambassador of Ghana's creative side in culture and fashion.

The United Nations (UN) Housing and Sustainable Development (Habitat III) Conference, which started on Monday, October 17, ended on Thursday, October, 20.

It adopted the New Urban Agenda, with a strong call for Sustainable Urban Development.

The New Urban Agenda is an inclusive, action-oriented and concise document intended to guide the next 20 years of sustainable and transformative urban development worldwide.

It has a strong focus on the inclusion and participation of a stakeholder group, civil society organisations and grassroots organisations.

Sub-national and local governments are to be supported as strategic and operational partners for implementation, along with national governments.

More than 30,000 participants from national, international and working staff from 167 countries were accredited for the conference.

The delegates participated in the eight plenary meetings, four assemblies, six high level and 16 roundtables, along with a wide variety of talks, presentations, press conferences and networking events.

GNA