EC Chair to face Parliament

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei will next week hold a special indoor session with members of parliament on preparations towards the December 7 general elections.

Members moved for the meeting on the floor during a presentation of the business statement for next week.

According to them, the briefing is to enable them to ask the EC chair critical questions on the conduct of the elections.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei central, Patrick Boamah said it is prudent for the House to meet Mrs Osei to ascertain the preparedness of the electoral body.

He said this is to give Parliament the opportunity to know if there is anything it can do to assist the EC in ensuring there is a peaceful, free, fair and peaceful election.

The majority leader Alban Sumana Bagbin said there are programs already drawn at Committee meetings so the House will make provisions for the EC Chair.

There have been concerns in some quarters of the public that elections may not come on as scheduled due to the numerous lawsuits against EC's disqualification of some presidential aspirants.

Some 12 presidential aspirants are in a desperate legal tussle to overturn their disqualification by the Electoral Commission.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com