'Substantial human, material damage' in Cameroon derailment: minister

The derailment happened near the central town of Eseka. By Fred Dufour (AFP/File)

YaoundÃ© (AFP) - A Cameroon passenger train derailed Friday, while travelling between the capital Yaounde and the economic hub of Douala in the south, causing "substantial human and material damage", Transport Minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o said.

The derailment happened near the central town of Eseka, Mebe Ngo'o added, in comments made to the state radio station.

"The derailment has caused significant human and material damage but I can't at this time give you any figures," he said.