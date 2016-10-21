Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
'Substantial human, material damage' in Cameroon derailment: minister

By AFP
The derailment happened near the central town of Eseka.
YaoundÃ© (AFP) - A Cameroon passenger train derailed Friday, while travelling between the capital Yaounde and the economic hub of Douala in the south, causing "substantial human and material damage", Transport Minister Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo'o said.

The derailment happened near the central town of Eseka, Mebe Ngo'o added, in comments made to the state radio station.

"The derailment has caused significant human and material damage but I can't at this time give you any figures," he said.

