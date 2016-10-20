Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has called on Ghanaians to give President John Mahama another four year-term to continue with his massive infrastructure development in the country.

He said the NDC was a party that cared for all Ghanaians and did not discriminate in the sharing of the national cake.

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur was addressing hundreds of NDC supporters at a rally in Ayanfuri in the Upper Denkyira West Constituency of the Central Region.

The programme forms part of the Vice President's four-day campaign tour of the Central Region to canvas for votes for the NDC to retain power in the December 7 elections.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated that President Mahama had to continue with the projects that he had started since a change for another Government would mean the projects started would be abandoned.

He said the Government had started work on the cocoa roads in the area as well as providing fertiliser and cocoa seedlings to farmers.

He called on the electorates in the area to vote massively for Mr Ambrose Amoah-Ashyiah, the NDC's parliamentary candidate for Assin South.

He said Amoah-Ashyiah who doubled as the District Chief Executive for the area, brought a lot of developmental projects, including the provision of school infrastructure, extension of electricity to various communities and roads.

Mr Amoah-Ashyiah, for his part, urged the electorates to give him the nod as the Member of Parliament for the Upper Denkyira West Constituency to complement the efforts of President Mahama in the next NDC Administration to bring more development to the area.

Mr Amissah-Arthur and the members of his entourage, also addressed rallies at Kyerewere and Dunkwa-on-Offin Zongo, both in the Upper Denkyira East Constituency.

He reminded the people of the good work President Mahama had done and the need to retain him for another four year-term.

He introduced the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for, Upper Denkyira East Constituency Mrs Emelia Ankomah, to the people.

