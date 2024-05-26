Kwahu Afram Plains North Health Directorate makes stride in fight against Malaria

The Kwahu Afram Plains North District Health Directorate recorded a decrease in Malaria incidence rate in 2023. The incidence rate per 1000 population decreased from 357/1000 in 2022 to 212/1000 in 2023 as against a target of 165/1000. The mortality rate equally witnessed a significant decrease from 1.5% in 2022 to 0.0% in 2023 as a against a target of 0.015%.

This was revealed during the combined commemoration of this year’s ‘African Vaccination, Malaria Day and Child Health Promotion Week Celebrations at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region. According to the District Director of Health Services Mr. Francis Kwotua Apungu, the directorate also recorded a decrease in malaria cases of under 5 fatalities from the 2022 figure of 4.7% to 0.0% in 2023 against a target of 0.08%.

He said as part of efforts to combat malaria in the district, the directorate recently distributed insecticide treated mosquito nets. He advised the parents to sleep under the nets to prevent malaria.

He further encouraged them to periodically visit the hospital and Health Centers for regular checks on their weight, sugar and blood pressure.

Mr. Apungu urged all stakeholders to play their roles by advocating for support for child health. He urged parents to send their wards to health facilities for weighing regularly, that is, from birth till they attain the age of 5. He urged those who are yet to take the COVID 19 Vaccination to do so as the vaccines are safe and life-saving.

On his part, the General Manager of the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital, Mr. Fianko Gyan encouraged the public to report to the Management of District Health Directorate and the Hospital Management for redress any poor attitude of staff or challenges with accessing health care delivery. He said the Hospital has put in place measures to make the facility user-friendly.

Ghana celebrates African Vaccination Week, World Malaria Day and Child Health Promotion Week every April and May to raise awareness and promote uptake of essential child health services at various health facilities and outreach points. The District Health Promotion Officer, Mr. Joshua Akotey intimated that the combined commemoration helps to strengthen Ghana’s immunization program by raising awareness on the value and importance of immunization, community ownership, the need to increase vaccination coverage, and other child health interventions. He added that Child Health Promotion Week also offers a platform to create awareness on other life–saving interventions such as vitamin A supplementation and the use of insecticide-treated nets for protection against malaria.

The occasion was used to screen, counsel and offer medication to people with hypertension, diabetes and other health issues. Vaccination against COVID 19 was also undertaken by health workers from the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital.

The event was attended by mothers and caregivers, traditional leaders, Assembly members, religious leaders, opinion leaders and the media.