Health experts are urging men to confront and address infertility challenges, emphasizing that male factors contribute significantly to infertility issues among couples.

Infertility is a widespread condition affecting individuals between the ages of 20 and 45.

When couples face difficulties in childbirth, the blame is unjustly put on women. However, experts highlight that men are equally responsible for these delays, with approximately half of infertility cases attributable to male factors.

Dr. Edem Hiadzi, President of the Fertility Society of Ghana and CEO of Lister Hospital & Fertility Centre, noted that many men refuse to accompany their wives to medical check-ups, with claims that their sperm is healthy.

Dr. Frank Ewusi Brown, a gynaecologist, elaborated on this misconception, stating, "The fact that you release sperm doesn't mean it has capacity.

“A sperm without capacity can't get a woman pregnant. It’s a fallacy that once you can penetrate a woman, you’re fertile.

“You can produce sperm without capacity. Potent sperm with capacity leads to pregnancy. When the sperm is not formed well, it's not healthy, and hence cannot do anything.

“A man can achieve an erection, ejaculate, but the sperm quality can be so poor that it can't get a woman pregnant."

Dr. Brown emphasized the importance of men putting aside their egos and getting checked alongside their wives.

He added, "Men sometimes are the problem; they’re the difficult ones. They can't accept that they might be the problem. But this can be corrected medically and with a lifestyle change."

Both Dr. Hiadzi and Dr. Brown made these statements at a media training event organized by the Merck Foundation in partnership with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

They stressed that addressing male infertility is crucial for couples facing reproductive challenges and that overcoming societal stigmas and misconceptions is essential for effective treatment and support.