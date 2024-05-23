Ambulance trial: Akufo-Addo desperate in manipulating judicial processes to victimise political opponents — NDC

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lamented interference by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the ongoing trial of opposition minority leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson over the ambulance procurement scandal.

This comes after a prosecution witness in the case, Richard Jakpa told the court of several meetings and phone calls from Attorney General Godfred Dame to skew his testimony against Dr. Forson.

The witness who is reported to have been agitated by the AG during his cross-examination by Minority Leader’s lawyer, threatened to provide evidence.

“The A-G has on several occasions engaged me at odd hours to help him make a case against A1 and I have evidence for that.. If he pushes me, I will open the Pandora’s box. I don’t understand why the A-G will accuse me of defending A1 when I’m here to defend myself.

“If he pushes me, I’ll open the Pandora’s box. I have evidence to all this,” he alleged.

The opposition party says this is evidence of persecution by the NPP government and manipulation of judicial processes against political opponents.

"It further shows the desperate lengths the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government will go to manipulate judicial processes to unjustly victimise political opponents for cheap political goal-scoring," the NDC statement said.

The NDC has promised to hold a press conference next week with more evidence to establish government interference and ensure justice is served in the matter.