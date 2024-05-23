Voter registration: Anyaa Sowutuom NPP Parliamentary Candidate sleeps at EC Registration Center, join queues for students

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom, Elder Emmanuel Tobbin has been spending his night at the District office of the Electoral Commission at Sowutuom last stop.

The Anyaa Sowutuom constituency serves as a home to a greater student population due to the presence of Pentecost University and Maranatha University, both public and private secondary schools as well as vocational training institutions.

In order to ensure that all eligible registrants, majority of which are students are able to acquire their voter's ID card without having any interruptions in their academic calendar, Elder Emmanuel Tobbin together with some of his polling station executives and party faithful, sleep at the registration center to form queues on behalf of the registrants so they can come in the morning, register early and go back to school to continue their studies.