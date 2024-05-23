Akufo-Addo's climate legacy unmatched — Kokofu

LISTEN

Dr. Henry Kwabena Kokofu Esq, former Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has commended President Akufo-Addo for his significant contributions to climate action and sustainable development, particularly through his leadership in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

In an interview with GBC, Dr. Kokofu praised the establishment of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) as a milestone achievement under Akufo-Addo's administration. “The mainstreaming of climate financing instruments into our economy is a testament to the government’s dedication to addressing the climate crisis,” he said. “Ghana has made significant strides in transitioning to a climate-resilient economy, and we are proud to be part of this global effort.”

Highlighting Ghana’s tenure as the chair of the CVF, which began in Glasgow, Dr. Kokofu noted the swift progress made under the leadership of the former Finance Minister, who chaired the V20 group of Finance Ministers. The V20 group, comprising Finance Ministers from CVF member countries, focuses on integrating climate financing instruments into their economies.

“The V20 platform provided a unique opportunity for countries to learn from each other and develop tailored approaches to address their specific climate challenges,” Dr. Kokofu said, emphasizing the crucial role it played in fostering knowledge sharing and best practices in climate financing.

Dr. Kokofu specifically commended former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for his effective leadership within the V20, which led to the development of Ghana's Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP). “The CPP represents a turning point in our post-COVID economic recovery, recognizing the crucial role of the climate economy in driving growth and development,” he explained. The plan outlines a framework for transitioning to a climate-resilient economy, focusing on investments in key sectors such as energy, education, health, agriculture, forestry, and the environment.

He highlighted the CPP’s potential to attract private capital and mobilize resources for climate action. “The CPP is a game-changer for Ghana and other countries, providing a clear roadmap for achieving climate prosperity and sustainable development,” he said.

Dr. Kokofu stressed that the foundation laid by President Akufo-Addo’s government has positioned Ghana for future success. He emphasized the vast potential of the climate economy, especially within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which offers a market potential of about $3.3 trillion and a population of 1.32 billion.

“Climate economy for finance, jobs, and sustainability – positioning Ghana as the base for capacity building on climate economy for AfCFTA is indeed exciting,” he said, highlighting the opportunities for Ghana and other African countries to leverage the climate economy for sustainable growth.

Overall, Dr. Kokofu’s remarks underscored the importance of climate action and sustainable development in driving economic growth and prosperity. He acknowledged the significant progress made by Ghana under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership and called for continued collaboration and innovation to address the complex challenges posed by climate change.