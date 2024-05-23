'What triggered Akufo-Addo's fastest U-turn ever to release KPMG's damaging report on SML deal' —Stan Dobge quizzes

A former staffer of the John Dramani Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe has raised questions about President Akufo-Addo's sudden release of the KPMG audit report on the contentious Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract.

The ex-staffer argues that the move by President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not motivated by a newfound dedication to transparency or accountability to the Ghanaian public.

Instead, Stan believes there is a significant underlying reason behind the release of the report and has called on the presidency to clarify this motive.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 22, Stan Dogbe claimed that the deal in question is marred by corruption and was designed to benefit certain government cronies.

He demanded greater transparency and accountability from the presidency regarding the circumstances surrounding the audit report's release.

"What triggered President Akufo-Addo's fastest U-turn ever to release KPMG's damaging report on the corrupt SML transaction, which they previously justified using various legal tactics while downplaying KPMG's findings and recommendations?" he questioned.

Drawing from his experience and insights, he concluded, "This action is not because Akufo-Addo and the NPP have suddenly embraced transparency or a desire to be accountable."

Below is his post on Facebook;