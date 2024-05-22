ModernGhana logo
Victory awaits Ing. Gomado in Akan Constituency - Mr. Akrasi

By Swanqy Jay || Contributor
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akan Constituency is confident of retaining the parliamentary seat in the 2024 general elections, according to the constituency's Communications Officer, Mr. Richard Akrasi.

Mr. Akrasi attributed this confidence to the outstanding performance of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Ing. Yao Gomado, who has implemented numerous development projects in the area despite being in opposition.

In an interview with Nana Yaw Asiamah, host of Dream In The Morning, Mr. Akrasi highlighted Hon. Gomado's commitment to the constituency. "Hon. Gomado has dug 92 boreholes, providing potable drinking water for the constituents. He bought a grader for constructing feeder roads and is building six-unit classroom blocks in Aboabo and Todome. Additionally, he has been paying school fees for over 50 tertiary students and organizes annual mock examinations for BECE candidates, providing each student with a mathematical set," Mr. Akrasi stated.

He also praised the current executives, describing them as hardworking and dedicated to ensuring Hon. Gomado's victory. "The current crop of executives in the constituency are awesome and very hardworking. We are ensuring that we increase our vote margin in this year's election," he added.

Regarding the speculation that constituents might vote for the NPP in honor of the late Hon. Rashid Bawa, Mr. Akrasi was dismissive. "Hon. Rashid Bawa was defeated in the 2020 elections by Ing. Gomado with over 6,000 votes. I don't see any swing voter determining victory for the NPP. Akan constituency is a territory for the NDC. We wish he was alive so that we could win against him again and retire him politically," he said.

