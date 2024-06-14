Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards

There has been a shooting accident at Tebu in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The shooting involving landguards has resulted in the death of one person identified as Gabriel popularly known as ‘Alekye’.

The deceased according to information gathered was part of a group of people working at a construction site on Friday, June 14, when they were attacked by the landguards.

The landguards are reported to have demanded digging fees from the workers in an encounter that resulted in a heated confrontation.

The landguards are said to have called for reinforcements.

When the second group of land guards arrived on site, they were reported to have engaged in sporadic shooting.

One of the workers was shot dead in the process with multiple workers on the site sustained various degrees of injuries.

The victims were rushed to a private hospital in Danchira, but the deceased, whose condition became critical, was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was later pronounced dead.

Speaking to Adom News, Joseph Aidoo, one of the workers confirmed that indeed the land guards attacked them after they failed to pay the digging fee.

The Police have taken charge of the matter and conducting an investigation.