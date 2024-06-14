ModernGhana logo
New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA
The Acting Director of Curriculum at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Reginald Quartey, has announced that the new standard-based curriculum for Senior High School (SHS) students will offer flexible pathways for learners.

According to Mr. Quartey, the new curriculum will do away with the traditional program pathways, instead, allowing students to select subjects that align with their interests and strengths.

"The new curriculum is designed to remove the problem of boxing students into programs that limit their choices of courses at the tertiary level. With the flexible pathways, students will have more options to explore," Mr. Quartey explained.

"The new curriculum is expected to provide students with a wide range of subject combinations, allowing them to make informed choices about their future careers," he added.

Mr Quartey said this when NaCCA engaged the public on the implementation of the new standard-based curriculum for SHS students in a town hall meeting at Tamale in the Northern Region on Friday, June 14, 2024.

The implementation of the new standard-based curriculum is expected to commence in the upcoming academic year, providing SHS students with a more personalized and flexible learning experience.

