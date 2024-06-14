Get serious and stop the childish sulking — Kwakye Ofosu slams Sports Minister for berating Black Challenge

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading communication team member of the National Democratic Congress

The Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, has come under fire for "sulking and pettiness" after berating the Ghana Amputee National Football team, known as the Black Challenge, for accepting a donation from former President John Mahama.

In a social media post on Friday, June 14, communications team member of the opposition NDC Felix Kwakye Ofosu slammed the minister for criticizing the team over the $10,000 gift they received from Mr. Mahama on June 12 to celebrate their back-to-back African titles.

"This Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government should cut out the childish sulking and pettiness and get serious," said Mr. Kwakye Ofosu.

“After neglecting these vulnerable athletes for so long, they gathered the nerve to berate them for seeking help elsewhere only because it came from John Mahama,” added the former Deputy Information Minister.

The sports minister had expressed displeasure with the team for accepting the donation before meeting with him.

According to the minister, the team should have coordinated through his office first.

But Mr. Kwakye Ofosu questioned why the minister was not "raving and ranting" over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's donation to the senior national team, Black Stars recently.

The Black Challenge made history by winning the Amputee AFCON title for a second year in a row after beating Morocco in the final.