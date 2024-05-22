ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 May 2024 Social News

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC
LISTEN

National Identification Authority (NIA) has stated that the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise in the Pusiga District is “lawful, proper, necessary, and wholly wholesome.”

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for NDC, in a Facebook post, claimed that the registration exercise in Pusiga was politically motivated, masquerading as a collaboration with IOM.

According to him, the NIA’s purpose was “simply to aid illegal voters in the last lap of the voter registration process.”

But the NIA in a statement on Wednesday, May 22 refuted these claims, emphasising its focus on ensuring accurate identification for vulnerable Ghanaian populations, especially those living near the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

The goal is to facilitate easy border crossings, grant access to public services, and enhance security within the border area.

The NIA reaffirmed its commitment to registering all Ghanaians at home and abroad, issuing them Ghana Cards to advance economic, social, and political development. This mission extends beyond the NIA alone; it involves collaboration with other entities as prescribed by law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, NIA will continue to carry out its mandate of registering Ghanaians in Pusiga and environs aimed at expanding access to the Ghana Card and thereby improving identification and border security in that part of Ghana,” it added.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

3 hours ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

3 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

3 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

4 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

4 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

5 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

5 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

5 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line