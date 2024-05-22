ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA refutes NDC’s allegations

Headlines Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA)[left] and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has refuted claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is engaging in partisan politics through a Ghana Card registration exercise taking place in Pusiga, Upper East Region.

In a statement dated May 21, the NIA denied allegations leveled by NDC Director of Elections Dr. Omane Boamah that the registration centre in Pusiga was suspiciously chosen by the authority during the limited voter registration period to aid illegal voting.

According to NIA, the centre was selected by the International Organization for Migration(IOM), and not the authority itself.

The NIA statement reads in part "the idea for the registration of Ghanaians in the Pusiga District was first mooted by the International Organization for Migration (IMO) on 30^(th) August 2023 following a Stakeholder Consultation on border security along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border conducted by the Ministry of the Interior..."

The authority further noted that "A long series of negotiations and preparations eventually culminated in the commencement of registration exercise on Monday, 20th May, 2024, with the IOM bearing the entire cost of the operations; namely: surveying and selecting registration centres; deploying personnel and equipment..."

Refuting accusations that the exercise was meant to equip unqualified persons with cards to register for voting, NIA said it is "unaware of any persons having been driven away by NDC officials from any Electoral Commission (EC) registration Centre in Pusiga."

The NIA further made clear that the registration exercise is lawful and aims to register vulnerable populations along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, in collaboration with IOM.

Find a copy of the full NIA statement below:

522202494525-23041q5ddx-img4932.jpeg

522202494525-l5gsj7u3i1-img4933.jpeg

522202494525-nsjum8x432-img4934.jpeg

522202494526-k5frj7u2h0-img4935.jpeg

522202494527-1j041p5ccw-img4936.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

20 minutes ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

22 minutes ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

2 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

2 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

2 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

4 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

4 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

4 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line