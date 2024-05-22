Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA refutes NDC’s allegations

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has refuted claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is engaging in partisan politics through a Ghana Card registration exercise taking place in Pusiga, Upper East Region.

In a statement dated May 21, the NIA denied allegations leveled by NDC Director of Elections Dr. Omane Boamah that the registration centre in Pusiga was suspiciously chosen by the authority during the limited voter registration period to aid illegal voting.

According to NIA, the centre was selected by the International Organization for Migration(IOM), and not the authority itself.

The NIA statement reads in part "the idea for the registration of Ghanaians in the Pusiga District was first mooted by the International Organization for Migration (IMO) on 30^(th) August 2023 following a Stakeholder Consultation on border security along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border conducted by the Ministry of the Interior..."

The authority further noted that "A long series of negotiations and preparations eventually culminated in the commencement of registration exercise on Monday, 20th May, 2024, with the IOM bearing the entire cost of the operations; namely: surveying and selecting registration centres; deploying personnel and equipment..."

Refuting accusations that the exercise was meant to equip unqualified persons with cards to register for voting, NIA said it is "unaware of any persons having been driven away by NDC officials from any Electoral Commission (EC) registration Centre in Pusiga."

The NIA further made clear that the registration exercise is lawful and aims to register vulnerable populations along the Ghana-Burkina Faso border, in collaboration with IOM.

Find a copy of the full NIA statement below: