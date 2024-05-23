Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

Former NPP Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has read political motives behind the arrest of Hopeson Adorye.

He made these comments on Joy FM's Newsnite, shortly after news broke of Adorye's detention.

Mr. Asamoa, who accompanied Adorye to the Ministries Police Station, stated that the authorities informed them that Adorye is being investigated for the alleged publication of false information.

"Hopeson Adorye is not about to flee Ghana or his home because of these charges. Detaining him all day and transferring him to the Ministries Police Station suggests political undertones and unfair treatment," Asamoa said.

He further asserted, "This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that."

Adorye, now in police custody, is assisting the Ghana Police Service with their investigation. He was arrested on Wednesday, May 22.

In an interview on Accra FM on May 10, he claimed involvement in orchestrating dynamite explosions to intimidate voters in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress, to benefit the New Patriotic Party.

"In the lead-up to the elections, we detonated dynamite in parts of the Volta Region to scare voters. After casting my ballot in Tema, I went to the Volta Region and noted a significant drop in voter turnout," Adorye is quoted as saying.