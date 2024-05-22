ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

  Wed, 22 May 2024
Headlines Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract
LISTEN

President Akufo-Addo has released the complete KPMG report concerning the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The release follows public calls for transparency and accountability regarding the contract’s details and execution.

The KPMG report, which was commissioned to scrutinise the terms and implications of the agreement, provides an in-depth analysis of the partnership aimed at enhancing revenue collection in Ghana. The contract with SML was intended to leverage advanced technological solutions to streamline tax collection processes, reduce leakages, and increase overall efficiency.

A statement by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that on April, 24, 2024, President Akufo-Addo received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (RTI Act), for a copy of the KPMG report on the contracts and transactions between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

Download full copy below:

DOWNLOAD PDF: [522202495753-8dt2wjivuq-investigation-report-audit-revenueassurancecontractstransactionsbetween-gra-sml.pdf]

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara is on trial over a 2009 massacre which left at least 156 dead. By SEYLLOU DIALLO AFP Prosecutors demand life imprisonment for Guinea ex-dictator Dadis Camara

2 hours ago

AP - Efrem Lukatsky EU foreign affiars chief Borrell calls for unified line on Israel and Palestine

2 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo releases full KPMG audit report on GRA-SML deal in the interest of tr...

3 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the 2024 NPP campaign Posterity will be kind to Akufo-Addo, Bawumia for restoring nursing training all...

3 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addos regime is the most reckless one; he should just sell the presidency—Bernard Mornah SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo’s regime is the most reckless one; he should just ...

4 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters registered after Day 13 Voter Registration Exercise: 7,821 challenge cases and 522,025 new voters regist...

4 hours ago

Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability Citizens' Coalition demands 7 actions from government to ensure accountability

4 hours ago

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Economic crisis: We cannot be complacent after turning the corner – Akufo-Addo

Just in....
body-container-line