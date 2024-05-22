Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

President Akufo-Addo has released the complete KPMG report concerning the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

The release follows public calls for transparency and accountability regarding the contract’s details and execution.

The KPMG report, which was commissioned to scrutinise the terms and implications of the agreement, provides an in-depth analysis of the partnership aimed at enhancing revenue collection in Ghana. The contract with SML was intended to leverage advanced technological solutions to streamline tax collection processes, reduce leakages, and increase overall efficiency.

A statement by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, noted that on April, 24, 2024, President Akufo-Addo received a request from the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), under section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989) (RTI Act), for a copy of the KPMG report on the contracts and transactions between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).