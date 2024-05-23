Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

LISTEN

A powerful rainstorm that originated in southern Togo and moved westward has caused significant flooding in various areas across southern Ghana.

The affected regions include Aflao, Keta, Anloga, Ho, Akatsi, Somanya, Tema, Accra, Koforidua, and Begoro.

Videos shared on social media platform X reveal the severe impact, with citizens documenting their struggles as roads submerged and vehicles broke down.

As the day progresses into the evening, it is expected that traffic congestion will worsen as people leave their workplaces and schools for home. Authorities have urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and remain vigilant while commuting.

In addition, a new rainstorm over Burkina Faso is predicted to bring cloudiness and varying intensities of rain to parts of Ghana's Upper West region.

Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these adverse conditions.

Check out some videos from the various communities below;