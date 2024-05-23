ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 May 2024 Climate

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant
LISTEN

A powerful rainstorm that originated in southern Togo and moved westward has caused significant flooding in various areas across southern Ghana.

The affected regions include Aflao, Keta, Anloga, Ho, Akatsi, Somanya, Tema, Accra, Koforidua, and Begoro.

Videos shared on social media platform X reveal the severe impact, with citizens documenting their struggles as roads submerged and vehicles broke down.

As the day progresses into the evening, it is expected that traffic congestion will worsen as people leave their workplaces and schools for home. Authorities have urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and remain vigilant while commuting.

In addition, a new rainstorm over Burkina Faso is predicted to bring cloudiness and varying intensities of rain to parts of Ghana's Upper West region.

Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during these adverse conditions.

Check out some videos from the various communities below;

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

2 hours ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

2 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

3 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

3 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

3 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

5 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

5 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

5 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line