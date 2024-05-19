You were a one-term president because your incompetence brought untold hardship to Ghanaians – Ahiagbah goes after Mahama

19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has opined that Ghanaians voted out John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 presidential election because of his incompetence.

Mr. Ahiagbah in a post on social media on Saturday, May 18, shared the view that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a one-time president because Ghanaians suffered untold hardships when he was president.

The NPP Director of Communications noted that Ghanaians must not get tricked by John Dramani Mahama, insisting that he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama.

“H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016.

“So, let's not be tricked by Mahama's 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now,” Richard Ahiagbah said in a post on X.

According to the NPP Director of Communications, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the man to lead Ghana into its next chapter.

He has called on Ghanaians to vote for the NPP flagbearer as president in the 2024 general election.

“Bawumia is the future. Bawumia is capable and would catalyze Ghana's next chapter with bold solutions,” Richard Ahiagbah said.