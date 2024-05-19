ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 19 May 2024 Politics

You were a one-term president because your incompetence brought untold hardship to Ghanaians – Ahiagbah goes after Mahama

You were a one-term president because your incompetence brought untold hardship to Ghanaians – Ahiagbah goes after Mahama
19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has opined that Ghanaians voted out John Dramani Mahama in the 2016 presidential election because of his incompetence.

Mr. Ahiagbah in a post on social media on Saturday, May 18, shared the view that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was a one-time president because Ghanaians suffered untold hardships when he was president.

The NPP Director of Communications noted that Ghanaians must not get tricked by John Dramani Mahama, insisting that he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama.

“H.E. John Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold hardship to Ghanaians. As a result of that incompetence, Ghanaians sent him home in 2016.

“So, let's not be tricked by Mahama's 2024 rebranding; he is the same old tried-and-failed Mahama. He was bad news for Ghana then, and he will be bad news for Ghana now,” Richard Ahiagbah said in a post on X.

According to the NPP Director of Communications, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the man to lead Ghana into its next chapter.

He has called on Ghanaians to vote for the NPP flagbearer as president in the 2024 general election.

“Bawumia is the future. Bawumia is capable and would catalyze Ghana's next chapter with bold solutions,” Richard Ahiagbah said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

13 hours ago

List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament List of 24 ministerial nominees approved by Parliament 

13 hours ago

You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah You were my inspiration, made me who I am today – Lilian Kumah

13 hours ago

Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building Rainstorm destroys Hohoe E.P. Senior High School building 

13 hours ago

John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals John Kumah strongly supported me to become NPP flagbearer – Bawumia reveals

13 hours ago

Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawumia Late John Kumah urged me to run for NPP flagbearer, strongly supported me — Bawu...

14 hours ago

Joseph Kpemka, newly appointed Deputy Managing Director of BOST Akufo-Addo appoints Joseph Kpemka as Deputy MD of BOST

16 hours ago

Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel Ablakwa petitions CHRAJ to investigate sale of SSNIT's hotels to Rock City Hotel

16 hours ago

MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia reveals MoF to provide new bailout for defunct Gold Coast Fund investors – Bawumia revea...

16 hours ago

OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines OMCs implement price adjustments despite International petroleum price declines

16 hours ago

Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu Petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng will disrupt operations of OSP – Martin Kpebu

Just in....
body-container-line