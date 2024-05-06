Let’s come together and crush the NPP to save Ghana

06.05.2024 LISTEN

In the past seven and half years, Ghanaians have experienced “a bitter lesson of leadership” from the New Patriotic Party and President Akufo-Addo as foretold by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe. Every sector of our lives have been attacked, from our freedom of speech, human rights, traditional settings, judiciary and the economy.

All the “strong men” who hitherto spoke truth to power in this country have been cowed into submission. President Akufo-Addo has shown that, he is power-drunk and allergic to criticisms and discerning views. The economy has been run down, inflation is exceedingly high, unemployment, interest rate, exchange rates, debt to GDP ratio are all at records high, our environments are been degraded, forests destroyed for personal gains, state lands are mercilessly captured as if there is no tomorrow.

Nepotism, cronyism and ethnocentrism have been normalised and forced down our throats by the current government. Intolerance has become the hallmark of our president.

There is no future for Ghana and its youth, the only available future is the one saddled with unimaginable debt, hopelessness, uncertainty, apprehension and trepidation.

Some traditional leaders are been treated with disdain due to their geographical locations and spoken languages, whiles others are elevated and celebrated on the basis of their geographical locations and the languages they speak to serve the president’s parochial interest.

As if these were not enough, the president and his inner circle have made efforts upon efforts to bequeath our natural resources to their unborn generations with the Agyapa as a conduit. They have also tried to allocate key state institutions to themselves to enable them continue controlling and milking the state even in opposition, the PDS and SML scandals on my mind. This sense of entitlement by the president and his cohorts is appalling, disgusting and nauseating.

We may have had some corrupt officials in the past, but never have we had a president who collateralised the country’s future revenues for loans to be spent in the present, never have we had a president who tries so hard to bequeath the country’s natural resources to his generations yet unborn, never have we had a president who tries hard to allocate vital state institutions to himself and cronies in order to be able to control and plunder the country’s finance long after they are out of power.

It saddens my heart that some Ghanaian youths whose own futures are being destroyed by this greedy and avaricious NPP government are the same people defending them. Let us not out of some hatred for a particular party destroy our own future and that of our children.

As a Ghanaian, I feel terribly sorry for the future of this country; Ghana would not have a future if we do not come together and crush the NPP in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

I crave the indulgence of Ghanaians of all walks of lives, to put our religious, political and tribal differences aside, let’s take a minute and think about the direction of Ghana and the futures of our children, and crush the NPP on 7th December 2024. Let us spoil the rod and save the child instead of sparing the rod to spoil the child.

To the academics, traditional rulers, religious leaders, farmers, traders, students, market women, drivers, the media, lawyers, the security personnel, civil servants, the youths and all other Ghanaians, let’s put aside our emotions and come together to crush the NPP to save Ghana.

We cannot sit unconcerned and throw our hands up in despair and do nothing, the rot must be curtailed. Even though we are being ruled by an arrogant dictator, we can take a solace from the fact that we are not under a military regime, therefore we have the opportunity to stop this moving train of national destruction on 7th December, let’s to it for ourselves, our children and mother Ghana.

We cannot allow the current status quo, where a few have a sense of entitlement and feel they are at liberty to do whatever they like with impunity to perpetuate. The future generations will not forgive us if we do not act and stop this dangerous trajectory Ghana is currently being compelled to take.

Any logical, clever and well-meaning Ghanaian who is not participating in the plunder of our limited resources will tell you that Ghana is on its knees and needs to be rescued.

A vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emboldened the NPP and their protagonists to continue mismanaging the economy, plunder national assets, and eventually succeed in implementing their diabolical agenda of bequeathing our natural resources to their descendants through the dubious Agayapa deal.

The fact is that in the highly unlikely event of Dr. Bawumia winning the 2024 elections (perish the thought); the status quo will remain the same. Ghanaians will be denied any form of accountability from corrupt government officials; in fact it will continue to fester.

Let’s take a minute and think about our dear country and come together and crush the NPP on December 7th to save Ghana from total destruction.