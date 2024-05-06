Electoral Pledges And The Saga Of Nigeria's Persistent Power Outages

Tinubu And Adelabu

06.05.2024 LISTEN

There is no denying the fact that the hopes of Nigerians are usually raised by politicians ahead of an upcoming presidential election only for such hopes to be shattered immediately the victorious president is sworn-in, and assumed office in Aso-Rock. Given the foregoing vicious cycle, it is not debatable that Nigeria’s hope of becoming an industrialized nation remain dimmed by the recurrent unfulfilled promises of the politicians, particularly as electricity impacts on virtually all sectors of the economy, and the collective life of the people.

Against the backdrop of the foregoing view, it will not be a misnomer to opine that as the nation navigates through the tenure of President Bola Tinubu that the darkness of disappointment lingers, casting long shadows over the promises made during the campaign trails.

It will be recalled in this context that under the ongoing President Tinubu's administration that the promise of significant improvement in electricity service supply was a cornerstone of his New Year message to Nigerians. Banking on fast-tracking power projects and private investments into the power sector, the president assured citizens of a reliable supply of electricity by 2024. Despite these assurances, the reality on the ground paints a starkly different picture. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) struggles with massive debts, hindering further investment and discouraging private participation. The generation companies (GenCos) and distribution companies (DisCos) are caught in a web of financial constraints, unable to fulfill their roles effectively.

For the sake of clarity, it is expedient to note in this context that the issue of unfulfilled promises is not unique to the current administration. It is a tale as old as the nation's democracy itself. Previous administrations, including that of President Muhammadu Buhari, have been criticized for their failure to deliver on their electoral promises, leaving a trail of broken pledges that range from improving electricity power generation to ending fuel subsidies. The electorate's trust has been eroded over time, with each campaign season bringing forth a new set of promises that echo the unmet expectations of the past.

Without a doubt, the poor supply of electricity has far-reaching implications for the Nigerian populace. Small business owners, like tailors and artisans, rely heavily on generators to keep their operations running amid frequent blackouts. The cost of fueling these generators adds to the already heavy burden of rising prices of goods and services, further straining the finances of the common man. The irony is not lost on the people, particularly the working class whose salaries are unsustainable, yet grapple with the basic necessity of stable power supply.

In a move to address the power supply crisis, President Tinubu signed the Electricity Act 2023, which aims to de-monopolize electricity generation, transmission, and distribution at the national level. This Act empowers states, companies, and individuals to take charge of their electricity needs, potentially paving the way for a more decentralized and efficient power supply system. However, the effectiveness of this legislation remains to be seen, as it is yet to translate into tangible improvements for the average Nigerian.

Without recourse to sounding oppositional in this context, it is germane to recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made several promises related to power projects under his ongoing administration. In fact, delving into the specific promises he has so far made towards improving the state of electricity supply across communities in Nigeria, one of the projects that comes to mind is the Siemens Energy Power Project.

To buttress the foregoing view, it is expedient to recall that during the COP28 in Dubai that President Tinubu committed to a new deal with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. This deal aims to expedite the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project. The project is part of the Presidential Power Initiative, which began in 2018. Its ultimate goal is to provide a reliable supply of electricity to Nigerian homes and businesses.

It is equally expedient to thumb up for the president in this context as his administration has been witnessing efforts to strengthen transmission lines and grid Integrity. His administration is actively working on other power installation projects. These projects aim to strengthen the reliability of Nigeria's transmission lines and optimize the integrity of the national grid. The ongoing efforts span across the country, recognizing that no meaningful economic transformation can occur without a steady electricity supply.

Against the backdrop of persistent and prevalent power failures that have no doubt been retrogressing virtually everything that has something to do with electricity, it is germane to remind Mr. President that as Nigeria continues to struggle with the delivery of regular electricity that the people’s collective patience is by each passing day wearing thin, particularly he would on May 29, 2024 mark his one year in office, yet nothing seems to be working in the electricity sector except when it comes to increasing electricity tariff.

In fact, it is disappointing that the cycle of unfulfilled promises which Nigerians have seemingly been deceived with since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic government not only dims the lights but also the hopes of a nation yearning for progress. Without a doubt, the tale of unlit hopes serves as a reminder of the gap between political rhetoric and reality, and therefore, it is expedient to urge Nigerian politicians to turn their words into action and light up the lives of their constituent