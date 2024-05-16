Despite Campaign Of Calumny And Innuendoes, Governor Obaseki Has Respect For Edo's Traditional Institutions

In the heart of Edo State, where tradition intertwines with the threads of governance, Governor Godwin Obaseki stands as a beacon of respect for the time-honored institutions that have shaped the region's history. Despite swirling public opinion and insinuations, the evidence of his reverence for traditional rulers, especially the Oba of Benin and the Enigies, is clear and compelling.

Governor Obaseki's administration has been marked by a series of reforms that underscore his commitment to the traditional institutions. In a notable instance, traditional rulers in Owan East Local Government collectively lauded the Governor for his reformative approach and his unwavering respect for the traditional institution. This sentiment was echoed by the Chairman of the Owan East Traditional Council, H.R.H. Salufu Elabor (J.P.), who highlighted the Governor's approval of a 5% monthly statutory allocation to the traditional rulers' council as an unprecedented move.

Moreover, the Governor's implementation of the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law of 1979 has been met with applause, signaling his dedication to empowering these custodians of culture. This law, which is the guiding framework for the appointment and activities of traditional rulers and chiefs in Edo and Delta States, has been a cornerstone of his governance, further cementing his relationship with the traditional rulers.

Anecdotes of the Governor's respect abound. In one instance, during the commissioning of a Primary Health Care Center in Warrake, Owan East Local Government Area, the presence of the Governor and his deputy was a testament to their support for initiatives that impact the lives of the people and honor the traditional rulers' roles in society.

Yet, the path of respect is not without its challenges. Recent events have seen the Governor embroiled in efforts to reconcile differences between the Oba of Benin and some suspended Enigies. His proactive stance in initiating a peace-building process is a testament to his deep-seated respect for the traditional institutions and his desire to preserve the unity and sanctity of the Benin Royalty.

Governor Obaseki's actions speak louder than any public opinion or insinuation. They paint a picture of a leader who not only respects but also actively supports and empowers the traditional institutions that are the bedrock of Edo's cultural heritage. His tenure is a narrative of reverence, reform, and reconciliation, woven into the rich tapestry of Edo's history.

Ostensibly to prove his traducers wrong, Obaseki has moved to broker peace between the Palace and the Enigie as he set out to meet Oba of Benin, Iyase, and others, and in the same vein warns desperate politicians not to frustrate peace talks.

The move has seen him initiate a peace-building process to resolve the issue between His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolopkolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, and some suspended Enigie.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with some Enigie in Edo South Senatorial District, held at the residence of Prof. Gregory Akenzua in Benin City, Obaseki said the meeting is aimed at understanding the issues at stake with a view to brokering peace and ensuring reconciliation of the aggrieved parties.

The gpvernor assured that the move is intended to facilitate the withdrawal of the existing court case so as to promote peace in Edo South.

The governor condemned the action of politicians who are attempting to hijack and distort the matter at stake, urging them to be careful as the Benin Royalty is a unique inheritance which Edo people must preserve.

He said, “You will recall that a few days ago, there was an incident in Court in Benin City, where there was almost a breakdown of law and order because some people tried to stop a court hearing relating to a case between some Enigie in Benin Kingdom and the palace.

“Government issued a statement that we are going to look into the matter and seek for amicable reconciliation over the issues in court. I came back from a trip about two days ago and decided to commence that process by meeting with the aggrieved Enigie who went to Court. The intention is to see what the issues are and amicably ensure that they are resolved.”

He added, “Every Enogie in Edo South has a blood relationship with the Palace; they are an extension of the Benin Royal family. We are here to meet a cross-section of them to understand what the issues are. We want to know what it takes to broker peace and reconcile them with the hope that the case is withdrawn from the Court.

“They have assured me that they are anxious to promote peace and acknowledge the Oba of Benin as their Royal father but have concerns that bother them and would like them to be resolved. The process has started. We will also visit the lyase of Benin Kingdom and after that, we will visit our Royal father and see how these issues will be resolved.”

Noting that the sacred heritage of the Benin Royalty must be preserved, he said, “We all should be careful as our Royalty is a unique inheritance. We must try to preserve it and never allow the corrosive influence of politicians to afflict our heritage. You can see from the display in Benin City last week that politicians are attempting to hijack and distort the issue at stake.

“There are real and fundamental issues which will be resolved by all means. But we use this medium to appeal to politicians from different sides of the divide to desist from playing politics with the royal family and the Palace.”

The Enogie of Evbo-Obanosa, Prof. Gregory Akenzua, commended Governor Obaseki for efforts toward engendering peace in the state, and wading into the matter and brokering peace.

He absolved the governor of the allegations that he asked the Enigie to take the Oba of Benin to Court, and noted, “We have not only taken His Majesty to Court but also taken Edo State Government to Court as well.

“I have listened to the governor who is making appeals to us to resolve the issues we have amicably. We welcome the idea but the fact must be stated that contrary to what I am reading in the press that the governor is the one who asked us to go to Court, the truth is that we have issues with His Majesty who is the head of the traditional institutions. Those issues have to be resolved if that settlement has to be made and we welcome any intervention from any source.

“As a point of correction, we have not only taken His Majesty to Court but also taken the Edo State Government to Court as well. The issue of people saying that it is the governor that is using us to fight the traditional institution is completely incorrect. We will address a full press conference on the issues; we have many issues to be resolved before we agree to settle out of Court.”